Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. 1,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,975. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

