Phore (PHR) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $28,944.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012962 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.38 or 0.00209192 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,818,822 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

