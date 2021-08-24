Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires Shares of 5,195 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Okta by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Okta by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 485,849 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Okta by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after acquiring an additional 224,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,259,000 after acquiring an additional 103,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after acquiring an additional 634,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded up $9.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.42. 30,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,369. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.91.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,583 shares of company stock worth $30,859,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

