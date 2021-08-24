TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$155.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$155.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

X stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$138.75. 13,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$145.69. The firm has a market cap of C$7.81 billion and a PE ratio of 25.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$134.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.64%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

