EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will report sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the highest is $2.38 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.51. The stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,820. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

