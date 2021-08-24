Legacy Bridge LLC Has $929,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $98.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,047. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.32. The stock has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.