Propy (PRO) One Day Volume Tops $79,947.00

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Propy has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Propy coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges. Propy has a total market capitalization of $18.66 million and $79,947.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00049363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00791320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00098182 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

PRO is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

