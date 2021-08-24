Maple Market Cap Tops $9.85 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $15.24 or 0.00031457 BTC on exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $504,257.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maple has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00049363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00791320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00098182 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

