Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Cap of $165.42 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Dero has a market capitalization of $165.42 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $15.37 or 0.00031717 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,461.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.79 or 0.06672958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $650.78 or 0.01342898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00370309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00131755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.91 or 0.00668397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.19 or 0.00336736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00328588 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.