Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Boosts Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 560,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,063 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $8,166,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.5% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 161,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 297,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $716,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,217,527 shares in the company, valued at $575,914,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 78,413 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,137,772.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,996,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,345,456.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 697,030 shares of company stock worth $10,233,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.49.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.23%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.