Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $10.07 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,223. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

