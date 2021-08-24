AIA Group Ltd Acquires 829 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 156.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after purchasing an additional 544,058 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $454.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.62. The company has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

