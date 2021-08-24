Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 860 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

IWO traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.81. 1,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,900. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $210.02 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

