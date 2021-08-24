iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.14. 71,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

