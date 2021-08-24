Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 13.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Broadcom by 12.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Broadcom by 10.8% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Broadcom by 3.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $482.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,490. The company has a market cap of $197.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.14 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $476.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

