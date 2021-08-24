Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 6,579 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Lennar were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 202,219 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 295,533 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.12. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

