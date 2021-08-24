Adams Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 424.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 673,452 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 591,262 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $35,095,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $24,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.56. 3,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.16. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

