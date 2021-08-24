Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,030. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.46. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRDCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

