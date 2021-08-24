Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as high as $62.76 and last traded at $62.38, with a volume of 119907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRVL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of -163.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

