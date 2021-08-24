BonusCloud (BXC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $33,325.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.97 or 0.00793462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00098294 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

