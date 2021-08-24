Gems (GEM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,178.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Gems has a market capitalization of $400,395.55 and $2,178.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.97 or 0.00793462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00098294 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.