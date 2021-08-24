Brokerages Set Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Target Price at $2.32

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

BTEGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,723. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.