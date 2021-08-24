Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

