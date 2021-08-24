Doyle Wealth Management Sells 993 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

