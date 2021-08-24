AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 121,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 72,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of T opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

