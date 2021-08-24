Metis Price Hits $11.54 (METIS)

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Metis has traded 164% higher against the US dollar. One Metis coin can now be purchased for $11.54 or 0.00023776 BTC on major exchanges. Metis has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and $1.39 million worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.97 or 0.00793462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00098294 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Buying and Selling Metis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

