Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $515.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.23% from the stock’s current price.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.50.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,790,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

