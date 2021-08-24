Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $515.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $490.00 to $515.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $446.50.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.01. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $406.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.