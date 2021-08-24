At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,081 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,900 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,078,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,960,000 after purchasing an additional 645,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth $16,866,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,235,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,341,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of HOME remained flat at $$36.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.88. At Home Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $339,001.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,823 shares of company stock worth $288,345. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.