Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.28% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 73,375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 47,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,682. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.62. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 124.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

