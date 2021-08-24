$159.96 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post $159.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.46 million to $165.35 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $50.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 219.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $522.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.12 million to $549.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $769.98 million, with estimates ranging from $712.33 million to $846.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of DRH traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,492. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

