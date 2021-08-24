GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.09). GFL Environmental reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%.

GFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,228. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $101,113,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after buying an additional 764,188 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,816,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.