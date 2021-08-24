GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.09). GFL Environmental reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%.

GFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,228. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $101,113,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after buying an additional 764,188 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,816,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

