Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

SUR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 96 ($1.25). 169,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,850. Sureserve Group has a 1 year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 100.49 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.68 million and a PE ratio of 20.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.99.

In related news, insider Nick Winks purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £82,000 ($107,133.52).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

