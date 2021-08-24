Informa (LON:INF) Given New GBX 496 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 501 ($6.55) to GBX 496 ($6.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, July 30th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 601.20 ($7.85).

Shares of LON:INF traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 538 ($7.03). 2,184,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,171. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 513.89. The firm has a market cap of £8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

