39,972 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of TriNet Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,471,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,733,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock worth $12,408,685. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.39. 545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,292. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

