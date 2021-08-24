NCC Group (LON:NCC) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

NCC Group (LON:NCC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 318 ($4.15). Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Numis Securities upped their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of LON NCC traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 319 ($4.17). The stock had a trading volume of 97,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 306.43. The stock has a market cap of £985.62 million and a P/E ratio of 70.89. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 169.37 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.50 ($4.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

