MV Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

