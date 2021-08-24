Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 126,455 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,000. Royal Caribbean Group accounts for about 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 48.1% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 127,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Shares of RCL traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 102,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.47.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.