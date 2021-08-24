Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 1.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $44,428,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,328,000 after purchasing an additional 95,755 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

Shares of DECK traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.35. 331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,607. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.43. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $444.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

