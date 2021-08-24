Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Holdings Lifted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 291.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,272 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for 2.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $17,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Carvana by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $104,960,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.04.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 18,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $6,363,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,619,315 shares of company stock valued at $504,125,026. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVNA traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $360.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.62 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.25. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.