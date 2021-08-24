Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.20% of Health Catalyst worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,665,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $783,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $35,078.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,717 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,438. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCAT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

