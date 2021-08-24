Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 6,765 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hercules Capital by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 277,987 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,937,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hercules Capital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 105,224 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,536,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,261. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

