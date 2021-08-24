1ST Source Bank Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in Adobe by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 3,890 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,321 shares of company stock worth $9,879,906. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $656.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.08. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $658.50. The company has a market capitalization of $312.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

