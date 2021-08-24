Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.52.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBD.B. TD Securities raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.69. 1,596,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,348,519. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.