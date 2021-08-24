WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Shares of WW International stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,161. WW International has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WW International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at $45,747,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

