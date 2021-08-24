Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.22. The stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

