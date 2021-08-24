Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $20.90

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.90, but opened at $21.93. Materialise shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 3,004 shares traded.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Materialise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Materialise alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Materialise by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 24.1% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.