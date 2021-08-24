Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $45.17

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.17, but opened at $47.26. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $47.69, with a volume of 5,324 shares.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

