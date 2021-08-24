Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $39.88

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.88, but opened at $39.00. Kenon shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 162.95% and a return on equity of 51.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

