Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 137,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,659,309 shares.The stock last traded at $151.87 and had previously closed at $142.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Baidu by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Baidu by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,635,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

